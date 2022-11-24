Watch: This Snake Uses Its Body Movements To Hypnotise Its Prey Before Attacking

Social media is home to innumerable wildlife videos. Some of them show the various defence and attack mechanisms of animals to survive in the wilderness. While some use their bodily structure and colour to camouflage, others use it to their advantage to hunt. And, a video of a snake using its body movements to hypnotise its prey before attacking it has recently gone viral on Twitter.

A hog nose snake’s mesmerizing defensive display pic.twitter.com/aS16pHZOlP— A.BAYRAM (@AlianaBayram) November 2, 2022

The video was shared on the micro-blogging platform with the caption, “A hog nose snake’s mesmerizing defensive display.” It shows the snake wiggling its body while keeping its head in a steady position, locked at the prey. It uses its bodily designs to trap the prey in an illusion and then suddenly breaks the pattern of movement and attacks. The 7-second footage also displayed the same, but the caption of the tweet has a piece of misinformation. The snake seen in the video is not a hognose but an egg-eating snake.

This is not a hognose snake. It is a egg eating snake. Hognose’s do not do this— . (@Daraku2951) November 23, 2022

A comment even calls the user and comments about the misinformation by tweeting, “This is not a hognose snake. It is an egg-eating snake. Hognoses do not do this.”

The video, which was shared earlier this month, has gathered more than 22 lakh views so far. In the comments section of the tweet, some people expressed their amusement at seeing the unique attacking mechanism of the snake to trap its prey.

Some More Facts About Egg-eating Snakes:

According to Britannica, egg-eating snakes are non-venomous snakes mostly found in sub-Saharan Africa and Northeastern India. Some species eat only bird eggs and others consume the eggs and adult forms of other animals sometimes. The mouth of these snakes is enormously distensible, and their teeth are greatly reduced to accommodate a bird’s egg as large as a chicken’s.

Were you hypnotised by the snake’s body movements too?

