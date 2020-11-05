Watch: This Squirrel Waits Every Morning at the Window to Collect Peanuts for Cold Winter

Sometimes animals also behave like kids.

There are a number of videos on the internet which show pets mimicking or playing with their owners. Recently, a cute video of a squirrel surfaced on social media which shows it coming by a window of a person for treats.

In the video, the squirrel can be seen taking a peanut from a person and then immediately going away. The clip was uploaded on YouTube by Global Trends.

As mentioned in the description of the video, the squirrel shown in the clip goes to the door of an apartment in Portland in Oregon daily to get peanuts. The squirrel is seen brazenly peering in through the window without caring about the owner’s cat which is relaxing in front of it.

A person in the video can be heard asking, "Good morning, would you like another peanut?" The squirrel responded in its own way by reaching out across the threshold to grab the treat in its mouth.

The description also informs that these fluffy creatures hide nuts to feed themselves through the cold of winter at the beginning of the fall.

"A single squirrel can bury up to 10,000 nuts per year and can hide nuts over the area of five football fields," Global Trends wrote. They have a success rate of 90 per cent when finding nuts that they have buried months earlier.

In July, a heart-breaking video of a squirrel did rounds on social media. The video showed a thirsty squirrel begging for water from a man. IFS officer Susanta Nanda posted the clip on Twitter with a caption that read, "Squirrel asking for water."

Squirrel asking for water.... pic.twitter.com/JNldkB0aWU — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 16, 2020

The creature must have felt thirsty due to unbearable summer heat. The man from which it asked for water can be seen feeding it water from a bottle.

In the beginning of the clip, the squirrel is seen roaming around the man to catch his attention. Then it requested for water. Understanding the creature’s gesture, the man poured water in its mouth.