Watch: This Student Stages a Kidnapping with Help of Friends to Escape Online Classes

With the coronavirus pandemic, schools and offices have mostly shifted to online classes and meetings. It is a relief for some people but a punishment for others. With the ‘old normal’, classes could be bunked for seemingly valid reasons like traffic, bad weather, vehicle issues or even pain in the foot. No one would come to question it. But, if you have a proper internet connection and a device to connect (and teachers do keep a tab about which students have or don’t have that privilege), cutting classes have become more difficult.

If you’re at home, there’s no excuse of traffic or leg ache because all you have to do is sit and turn on the computer. What are poor students supposed to do in such trying times? Get kidnapped? Because that’s exactly what a student did to escape the horrors of education.

The video entitled “They staged a kidnapping to get him out of lectures. This is real friendship goals” quickly blew up and has over 2,37,400 likes with around 67,000 and 5,600 retweets and quotes, respectively. A twitter user called @Blayofficial recently shared this video:

They staged a kidnapping to get him out of lectures. This is real friendship goals pic.twitter.com/zHrFtf7URS — Blay (@Blayofficial) September 21, 2020

In the video, a teacher is engrossed in his topic when a female student starts giggling. The cause of her mirth? Two masked intruders have entered the room of another student and are “kidnapping” him, grabbing and taking him out of the room. The teacher must have a delay (we’ve all experienced it in our video classes and meetings) as he took a couple of seconds to respond.

“Did you guys just see Tyler get kidnapped?” he asks almost nonchalantly. Later he adds, “Do we need to call the police.”

It’s not clear whether the other students knew of this “kidnapping” plan in advance but they are seen giggling throughout the ordeal, clearly not worried about any imminent threat toward their classmate.

As usual, Twitter has a lot of reactions. For some, it was a deja-vu.

This one seems more realistic pic.twitter.com/ecF5lzlLZh — merl (@xxmerllxx) September 22, 2020

"What did I just witness" pic.twitter.com/xXi2j756Eb — Johnathan Holiday #BlackLivesMatter (@DaRealBeezyJay) September 22, 2020

Some pointed out how the students were so carefree about the whole thing.

Teacher: “Did you guys just see Tyler get kidnapped?” Students: ‍♂️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RJuiBpQXmx — Baptist (@baptist0007) September 22, 2020

Someone clipped it to only the teacher’s reaction which is definitely the funniest thing about the whole video

This is a dark and scary reaction:

Must be fun to live in a country where this is consider a prank. Here in Mexico teachers have seen their students being robbed/kidnapped FOR REAL through zoom. Yikes. — Maquiavela (@Petricoreada) September 22, 2020

He definitely has a good point. Education is important, kids.

Y'all do a lot to skip the classes you paid for — Squilliam Fancyson (@bombay_ray) September 22, 2020

With the onset of the pandemic, most part of the education sector worldwide has gone digital.