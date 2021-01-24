WATCH: This Toddler Confusing Every Thing on Street for a Sanitiser Station is Adorable

Kids growing up in an era of pandemic are doing it right it seems. As hand sanitisers have becoming an increasingly integral part of our daily life, a viral video of a toddler will have you hooked.

A viral video of a toddler sanitising her hands wherever she is going is doing rounds on social media. Except, there is no sanitiser for real.

The video is a montage, has been captured by the toddler's mother, and the clip shows the little girl 'sanitising' her hands wherever she is going. The mother takes the kid out for a walk. From electric boxes, to street lights to tree trunks, the daughter is thinking everything to be a sanitising station.

Sharing the video on social media platform the mother said, "When your first year of life is 2020, everything is a hand sanitising station…” Katie Lightfoot from Texas captioned the now-viral video of her daughter."

The toddler's adorable actions soon took the internet by storm, winning hearts and praises of people.

Very Interesting! This reflects the Impact of Pandemic on every Human being incl the children who cant even express their Anxiety bt had to go through — Supersonic_Raag (@RaagSupersonic) January 24, 2021

Cuteness overloaded — @Sassy#NEHA* (@kingsqueenlove) January 21, 2021

So so cute, adorable — Chinmayee Gayatree Sahu (@ChinmayeegG) January 21, 2021

. How cute she is.. — Diwakar SharmaUK18 (@03diwakar03) January 21, 2021

So cute and innocense — Deppwingofwords (@Depp64941200) January 21, 2021

Cuteness is real blessing of god.. — Mahendra Nath Pandey (@mnp0392) January 21, 2021

An earlier study showed the number of children treated in Spain for accidental poisonings after ingesting hand sanitising gels has soared during the pandemic, the government said, urging parents to keep the products out of reach.

There have been 874 reported cases of intoxications from hand sanitising gels so far this year, compared to just 90 during all of 2019, the National Toxicological and Forensic Sciences Institute, a unit of the justice ministry, said in a statement.

Two-thirds of the cases involved children, especially those under the age of two. The vast majority swallowed the hand-sanitiser although some became intoxicated after getting the product in their eyes or inhaling it.

No fatalities have been reported. Over 80 percent the poisoning victims recovered "in a short time", the institute said.

( with inputs from AFP )