Watch: This Turtle Trying To Help his Friend is Lesson in Support, Encouragement

Animals often show a level of compassion to one another, thereby giving us, humans, life lessons. A video of a turtle helping his buddy out has gone viral on Facebook. Politician Vishal Dhangar has shared the video of a turtle helping his friend out in the middle of the road via his page “King Vishal Dhangar”. The 1-minute-long video showed a turtle trying to flip his upside-down companion upright. He pushes his friend multiple times to try and flip it in the right position.



The turtle even gets tired after a point and takes a break for a while before attempting again. After several attempts when the turtle is unable to help his friend, the videographer intervenes and helps it. He flips the turtle in the right position for them to be able to further travel.

An interesting observation is that the whole time when the turtle is upside down, it doesn’t reveal any part of its body outside the shell. This is a defence mechanism they adopt to avoid getting attacked by any predator.

Top showsha video

The video has gone viral on the social media platform with more than 3.2 lakh views and over 16,000 likes. The caption on the video translated to, “One should never be the reason for the downfall of their loved ones but should rather try and uplift them. Learn from the creatures who cannot speak.”

People in the comments section called the video heart-touching. The video is indeed a lesson for humans around the world to love and support each other. One should always try and help colleagues, friends, and well-wishers rather than trying to pull them down.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here