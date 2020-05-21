BUZZ

Watch: This 'Unbelievable Fight' between Frog and Leopard Leaves Netizens Confused

Majority of the users have speculated as to why did the leopard not kill the frog.

A video of fight between a frog and a leopard will strengthen your faith in the saying ‘the size does not matter’. In a clip that has left the internet amused shows a little frog giving a tough time to a leopard. Not only, the frog gave a tough fight but also maintained its ground till the big cat decided to give up.

The video was tweeted by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda. As the clip begins, one can see a leopard pawing a frog repeatedly. Each time the leopard puts its paw on the frog tries to shoo the big cat away. Toward the end, we see the leopard leaving the spot after it failed to deal with the toad.

Susanta captioned the video as, “Times are changing.....Unbelievable fight between a frog & leopard. And see who wins”.



Majority of the users have speculated as to why did the leopard not kill the frog.

A user wrote, “This looks like a poison dart frog , which is mainly found in Brazil . They produce skin secretions and along with their spiny bony protrusions can be quite a threat to many animals . So the leopard might have walked back after realising the threat posed by the frog.”

Another person, who shared the similar sentiment said, “when poked, the frog must have oozed out something toxic distasteful from his glands on his skin, and the leopard thought it's better not to have a bite...”


Some other reactions on the video, which has got over 7 thousand views, were as follows:




