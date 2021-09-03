WATCH: This US Health Worker's Impromptu Ballet Performance is Pure Joy

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy for anyone but for health workers, the phase has been tougher. With long working hours, constant distressand pain around, the pandemic took a heavy toll on their physical and mental well-being. However, in difficult times like these, there have also been images of health workers managing their time off from work to relax. And one such recent video was shared by the University of Utah, USA on Twitter. The video features a health worker giving an impromptu ballet performance and the visuals are a pure treat to the eyes and mind.

The over-a-minute-long video starts off with the health worker taking his shoes off before taking the position for his performance. A woman can be seen taking charge of the piano as the health worker breaks into his impromptu dance. Impressed by the moves, the onlookers can be heard applauding for him.

Take a look:

A moment of pure joy at University of Utah Hospital❤️#uofuhealth #universityofutahhealth pic.twitter.com/kiuBPs6cbA— University of Utah Health (@UofUHealth) August 31, 2021

Since being shared online on September 1, the clip so far has garnered over 99.4 thousand views along with nearly 2,500 likes on the microblogging site. Users were intrigued to know the identity of the man seen in the video. Replying to one such query, the hospital revealed that the man seen in the video was Teva Martinson, a phlebotomist from the University of Utah Health. Users could not control themselves from appreciating Martinson's moves and one of them evenoffered to be his dance partner. She wrote, "Does Teva need a dance partner? I'm down to pas de deux in scrubs anytime if I'm lucky enough to match."

Another user said that the dance performed by Martinson was a treat for the mind and it acted as an emotional healing process. The user replied, "Can you imagine the emotional healing this did for just these moments as people walked by? Chills. Smiling face with 3 hearts Saving for the next time I need to just breathe. TY for posting,"

Meanwhile, there were also people who shared their experience of witnessing Martinson’s live performance at the studio and said that he was a fantastic dancer.

I’ve watched him dance multiple times at the studio he danced at! An amazing dancer!— Kristi (@Sammirose1985) September 1, 2021

Check out some of the other reactions here:

whomever is playing the piano has a beautiful touch ~ dancer and pianist together ~ what a gift🕊❄🕊— Lynne Brown🍁🦅author 'Seniors Calling' #vaxxed×2 (@dlynnebrown) September 1, 2021

how beautiful and how healing to have live piano music in a hospital. it created this moment and, I'm sure, countless more.— BronaghStarrs (@StarrsBronagh) September 1, 2021

That is amazing. In these times of trouble and pain for so many. We need beauty to living our hope and spirit.— Paul Keene (@Squaman) September 1, 2021

