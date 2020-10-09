Watch: This Video of an Elephant Pulling off a Playful Stunt on a Camel is Going Viral

It is only the innocence and playful attitude of children and animals that keeps one going even in such trying times. Most recently, Indian Forest Services official Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share a video that will undoubtedly bring a wide smile to your face.

In the clip shared by the official, one can see an elephant playfully showering water on a camel. During the course of the clip, it is seen that the elephant fills water from a puddle in his trunk and goes close to the area where the camel is. Next what we see is that the giant animal pours water over its neighbour, the camel. Captioning the post, Susanta said, “Keeping the camel cool”.

As expected, the video went viral in no time and has garnered over 50 thousand views on Twitter alone. Till now, over 3500 people have already liked the video.

Appreciating the clip filled with innocence, the Twitterati too expressed their emotions of awe and love in the replies of the tweet. Have a look at some of the reactions:

In other news, a few days ago, another heart-warming incident from the world of elephants surfaced online. A female elephant was reunited with her daughter and two granddaughters in Bergzoo in Halle.

For those who may not be aware, the huge animals live in a matriarchal society. As a result, the female elephants always stay with their mothers throughout their lifetime. This video was special as the reunion happened after a period of 12 years.

The 39-year-old elephant Pori has now finally got together with her 19-year-old daughter Tana along with her two daughters aged four and one.

These are not the only incidents from the wildlife that has made us smile doing COVID-19 times. A lot of animals videos, including that of wild animals like lions and tigers have left a wide smile on our faces.