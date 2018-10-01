WATCH: This Video of 'Chinese Garba' Has Left Everyone Impressed Including Anand Mahindra

This made me smile again. The post came with the caption: “Chinese Garba.” Well the music may have been grafted on to some random Chinese dance but with Navratri around the corner, it’s nice to imagine hordes of chinese tourists dancing along with us...😊 pic.twitter.com/7878TNm5Md — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2018

Navratri is just around the corner - and with Navratri, comes garba.Garba, which is a traditional dance from Gujarat is usually performed during the nine-day celebration of Navratri. The dance usually involves people dancing in a circle with repetitive steps, usually around a centrally-lit lamp.And while this dance has spread to other countries as popular steps of dance do, recently, a video called 'Chinese garba' started doing the rounds on the Internet. The video was shared on Twitter by entrepreneur Anand Mahindra, and got close to 60k views in less than 24 hours.Mahindra, in his tweet, shared how, "the music may have been grafted on to some random Chinese dance but with Navratri around the corner, it’s nice to imagine hordes of Chinese tourists dancing along with us.."The Mahindra chairman points out that the video doesn't seem authentic - as it could well have been a different music put on top of the original dancing video.The music in this could very well be an overlay - there is almost no background noise in the video - and if it was recorded on spot, the song would change - instead, it is a loop of dancers doing a series of steps, which the music is carefully put to match.And even though this video is not authentic - it is still going viral - the steps the people in the video do are rhythmic and very similar to the steps performed in garba. With Navratri nearing, the video is going viral and has been re-posted on Youtube as 'Chinese garba' multiple times.