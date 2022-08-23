WATCH: This Video of Elephants Helping Calf Come Out of Pit is All Things Adorable

Big, wild animals are often perceived to be fierce and violent but that’s not always the case. At times, they have proved to be the most helpful and caring, just like humans. Case in point, a cute video of a baby elephant bonding with the female elephants of its herd has been going viral on social media and is the cutest thing you will see today.

https://twitter.com/susantananda3/status/1561362556823879686

The video posted by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda is getting much attention on social media. Twitter users are discussing the innate feelings of love and care that wild animals have. While sharing the video, Susanta wrote, “Elephants have such a strong bonding that every female elephant in the herd is a mother to all the calves. Mother and aunts gather together to help the kid get out.”

The video shows a baby elephant trying to get out of a mud filled pit but getting stuck. As it was struggling to come out of the pit, it got help from other female elephants of the herd so that it could join them in their journey ahead.

Reacting to the clip, a user wrote: “I express my gratitude to all of them, the mothers, fathers, and the whole members of that family.” Another one expressed: “Elephants are indeed a close knit group and the group protects the very younger members.”

One more user commented: “Great bond among them.” This user thinks that “maternal instincts are overwhelming.”

Susanta Nanda often shares pictures and videos of animals that leave the internet awestruck. What are your thoughts about his recent clip?

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here