Watch: This Video of Fish Swimming Upstream is All the Motivation You Need

Videos and quotes often inspire people in mysterious ways. They show us how others struggle to survive and make it worth living, thus giving us the motivation to strive for bigger and better in life. A few days ago, a video was shared by IFS officer ParveenKaswan on Twitter, showing a bizarre natural phenomenon. A shoal of fish was seen swimming upstream against the flowing water.

Kaswan shared the video with the caption, “Need #motivation, just watch this video. Believe me, you have seen nothing like this. Hillstream fish migrating upstream. This video shot by KaleshSadasivam from the Western Ghats is incredible, showing how they are resisting the force of water & slowly moving upstream.”

Need #motivation, just watch this video. Believe me you have seen nothing like this. Hillstream fish migrating upstream. This video shot by Kalesh Sadasivam from western ghats is incredible, showing how they are resisting force of water & slowly moving upstream. pic.twitter.com/FefC7wJG5P — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 26, 2019

In the video of hill stream, tiny fishes can be seen putting in efforts to migrate upstream. The fishes valiantly labour against the force of water as they slowly move.

The video has since then gained 28.9K views, making a number of people to watch the aww-spiring effort. People posted motivational comments on the clip. While one user wrote, “Wow, nature is amazing, unbeatable, irresistible. It will prove that nature is above everything,” others couldn’t resist but call the video “amazing”.

Here’s what people had to say:

Wow, nature is amazing, unbeatable, irresistible. It will prove that nature is above everything. 🙏 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) December 26, 2019

Amazing, but as a fact fish always move against upstream. — V. V. Rai (@vvrai_tweet) December 26, 2019

Wow, so beautiful,are the ways of https://t.co/WVenobVTBN has a lot to learn fm nature🙏🙏 — IndianFirst (@hpbindass) December 26, 2019

Thanks for the incredible video and thanks for the #motivation @ParveenKaswan — Akhila Khan (@AkhilaAKhan) December 26, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.