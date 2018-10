Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal

Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide! pic.twitter.com/mM0fTfk89F

Navratri season may have come to an end but the Internet is still busy grooving to garba videos.Garba, which is a traditional dance from Gujarat, is usually performed during the nine-day celebration of Navratri.After a video of Catholic a priest showing off his graceful garba moves recently went viral, a new video of a group of women doing the garba in a moving Mumbai local is doing the rounds on the Internet.In fact, the video was first shared by India's Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was impressed by the enthusiasm and wrote, “Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide!”Netizens were thrilled and several responded to Goyal's tweet with their own videos.