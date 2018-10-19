English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Video of Women Doing Garba in Mumbai Local Has Everyone Impressed, Including Piyush Goyal
Got the right moves.
Image credits: Piyush Goyal / Twitter
Navratri season may have come to an end but the Internet is still busy grooving to garba videos.
Garba, which is a traditional dance from Gujarat, is usually performed during the nine-day celebration of Navratri.
After a video of Catholic a priest showing off his graceful garba moves recently went viral, a new video of a group of women doing the garba in a moving Mumbai local is doing the rounds on the Internet.
In fact, the video was first shared by India's Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was impressed by the enthusiasm and wrote, “Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide!”
Netizens were thrilled and several responded to Goyal's tweet with their own videos.
Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide! pic.twitter.com/mM0fTfk89F
— Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 17, 2018
Our recent trip pic.twitter.com/vxZSoH2Q0k
— Worst Hindu - Rohan (@rohan31khanna) October 17, 2018
See this too pic.twitter.com/rvIzXj3aL9
— Madan Nayak. #BadHindu (@mgnayak5) October 17, 2018
That's the real spirit of #mumbailocal https://t.co/u9VrgB18iD
— Gopal Rawal (GR) (@rawalgopal2) October 17, 2018
Prosperity and unity https://t.co/yYOWLr9s5k
— रवि कुल भूषण (@ravikulbhushan) October 18, 2018
