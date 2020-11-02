Watch: This Video of Young Player Dribbling Football and Phone Will Leave You Amazed

In a video that will certainly leave your mind blown, a young footballer is seen flaunting some unusual skills. The footballer is seen dribbling the ball as well as his phone to perfection. The skilled sportsman’s name is Jatin Naik.

Taking to Instagram, Jatin shared a video in which he is seen casually entering a football field while talking on phone. There is a white football placed on the ground already. Jatin stops by where the ball is and dribbles the phone and the ball in a way that will make you a fan of his skills. In his trick, he places the phone on top of the ball and dribbles it effortlessly. After performing his trick, he is seen exiting the frame while casually continuing the talk on his phone.

Jatin has aptly captioned his video post as, “When you are on a call but ball is life.” In the background score of the clip, a funky banjo beat track can be heard. Till now, the video has crossed over two lakh 72 thousand views and has garnered lots of comments in which Instagram users have appreciated his skills.

Check out Jatin Naik’s now viral post here:

Majority of the comments on the video are, “awesome”, “lit”, “super skills, bro” etc. Many users on the portal have also expressed their appreciation for Jatin by liberally dropping red heart emoji, fire emoji, red heart eye emoji and 100 emoji.

The video which was originally shared on October 18 has spread like wildfire and has been shared on various social media portals as well.

On his profile, Jatin keeps sharing photos and posts of him practising football. In another video that he has shared previously, we can see him practising his dribbling skills. You can check the post here:

In various posts, he has shared snaps of himself while practicing his apparent favourite sport.