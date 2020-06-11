Watch: This Viral Clip of Tom and Jerry Perfectly Sums up the Pandemic Times

Tom and Jerry is by far one of the most popular and widely loved cartoon series of all time. With hundreds of episodes, there are multiple issues and events that find mention in the animated show.

One issue the makers of the hit series hasn’t picturized on Tom and Jerry yet is perhaps the ongoing health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. But do we need another take when the current scenario can be perfectly reflected through one of the episodes of Tom and Jerry already?

A Twitter user has found the episode that perfectly shows how we have been behaving with respect to the Covid-19 outbreak. It has been edited aptly to fit the current times.

Posted by a journalist on Thursday, the video shows Tom reading a newspaper and finding that five positive cases have been found. He immediately gets up and rushes to intake every sort of medicine and precaution possible.

Next the video cuts to the scenario after a few months. Now cases have crossed 90,000 but Tom is delighted and goes out to hang out with his friends without a care in this world.

When the cases were low, people were fearful. Now when the cases are rising, people are becoming fearless. People should understand the stress on Doctors and healthcare warriors and the number of beds available in hospitals. More important the cost involved in the treatment. 😧 — RAGNAROCK (@jaydslayer) June 11, 2020