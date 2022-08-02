WATCH: This Viral Magic Trick on Words Will Blow Your Mind

A video of a man performing a slick magic trick has created a tremendous buzz on social media. In the viral clip, the anonymous man displays four different words and claims that netizens will only be able to hear the word that they’re reading. While sharing the short clip, the user wrote, “Here is a magic trick try this listen to this and only hear the word you’re reading and share if it works.”

The clip begins with the man pointing his finger toward his ears as a gesture for the viewers to listen. An eerie sound is played in the background for a few seconds until a whisper can be heard in the end. The title placed at the top of the video reads, “You will only hear the word you are reading”. Just below the title, the user displays the four words – Green Needle, Brainstorm, Brain Needle, and Greenstorm.

If one watches the video closely and reads the words one by word, the whisper in the video also changes according to the word they’re reading. The trick proved true to its claim, leaving many astonished. The reason behind the change is whisper is not yet known but the video has managed to entertain a slew of Twitter users.

Watch the clip below:

Here is a magic trick try this 😲listen to this and only hear the word you're reading and share if it works… pic.twitter.com/wYRpJK1ULE — Famous14u (@famous14u) August 1, 2022

Within a day, the magic trick garnered a thunderous response from netizens. While many are trying to decode the trick, others just can’t believe that it is real. A user who appeared to have worked hard on deducing the tricky video discovered that the trick works even when one just says the word in their head. The user said, “You don’t even have to be looking at the word just say one in your head and that’s that one you’ll hear.”

you don’t even have to be looking at the word just say one in your head and that’s that one you’ll hear — britt 🚴🏼‍♀️🛶 (@BritterDD) August 1, 2022

Another added that the clip has managed to send chills down their spine, “It’s freaking me out because it changes every time!”

It’s freaking me out because it changes every time! Dafuq?! 😳😳😳😳 — Furious Flower🌺🇺🇦✊🏾 (@xylem44) August 1, 2022

Among many users who are trying to decode the magic trick, one of them wrote, “Indeed it s not what you read, you hear what you are thinking.”

Indeed it s not what you read , you hear what you are thinking. — AntiSocial (@antisocialhesap) August 1, 2022

One more explained, “Wasn’t reading and I heard ‘green needle’ deliberately focused on green storm and still heard green needle.”

wasn't reading and i heard "green needle" deliberately focused on green storm and still heard green needle — Inverted ParadX, PhD (@InvertedParadX) August 1, 2022

Meanwhile, a shocked netizen asked, “What manner of Bene Gesserit sorcery is this?”

What manner of Bene Gesserit sorcery is this? pic.twitter.com/4LP8oGDzsy — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) August 1, 2022

Check out a few more responses below:

This is a good exercise in paying attention to details. LOL I tricked myself in beginning and was amazed til I realized I was just being STUPID. LOL — OnPurpose (@EpicDevs) August 1, 2022

How does that happen? — Mia Hogan (@MiaHoga30100251) August 1, 2022

Insane! — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) August 1, 2022

Also, if you focus on anything but the words, you will hear the last phrase you focused on and heard. — Glen Craig (@glenryancraig) August 1, 2022

Now I'm hearing the word my brain remembers in a particular position even with my eyes closed. pic.twitter.com/09cJfBj79e — Fred's Not Here (@Dafkagirl) August 1, 2022

The viral magic trick has garnered over 800 likes and more than 200 retweets on the micro-blogging site.

