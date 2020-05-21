BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Watch: This Viral Video of 'Cute' Gerenuks on a 'Date' is Winning the Internet

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

Video grab. (Image credit: Twitter)

The adorable video has been shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan.

Share this:

A video of two Gerenuks who are apparently on a date has been winning the internet’s heart. In the clip, one can see both of them playing with a tree branch.

The adorable video has been shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan.

Praveen captioned the apparent date video of Generuks as, “These cute animals are Gerenuks. And they are on a date, male trying best to impress partner. VC Calr Zoobie”.


So far, the clip has crossed 14 thousand views on the social media platform. The location at which this incident was seen in not known.

Even the though video is undoubtedly adorable, a Twitter user does not seem to agree that the duo is on a date. According to the person, the male gerenuk is just trying to be a ‘gentleman’. The person wrote, “No, I don't think he is trying to impress. Probably he doesn't want to see her suffer, so he is acting as a gentleman and showing the kind of affection he has for her”.


Majority of the users, who commented on the post, were in love with the Gerenuk couple. Take a look at some of their reactions:


A Gerenuk or giraffe gazelle is usually found in parts of Africa. The long-necked antelope weights between 28 kgs to 52 kgs.



Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading