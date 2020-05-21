Watch: This Viral Video of 'Cute' Gerenuks on a 'Date' is Winning the Internet

A video of two Gerenuks who are apparently on a date has been winning the internet’s heart. In the clip, one can see both of them playing with a tree branch.

The adorable video has been shared on the micro-blogging site Twitter by Indian Forest Service official Praveen Kaswan.

Praveen captioned the apparent date video of Generuks as, “These cute animals are Gerenuks. And they are on a date, male trying best to impress partner. VC Calr Zoobie”.

These cute animals are Gerenuks. And they are on a date, male trying best to impress partner. VC Calr Zoobie. pic.twitter.com/Ht6L2hQyJS — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 20, 2020

So far, the clip has crossed 14 thousand views on the social media platform. The location at which this incident was seen in not known.

Even the though video is undoubtedly adorable, a Twitter user does not seem to agree that the duo is on a date. According to the person, the male gerenuk is just trying to be a ‘gentleman’. The person wrote, “No, I don't think he is trying to impress. Probably he doesn't want to see her suffer, so he is acting as a gentleman and showing the kind of affection he has for her”.

No, I don't think he is trying to impress. Probably he doesn't want to see her suffer, so he is acting as a gentleman and showing the kind of affection he has for her. ♥️ — trikal (@trikal8) May 20, 2020

Majority of the users, who commented on the post, were in love with the Gerenuk couple. Take a look at some of their reactions:

Chivalrous :) — Anwesh Bose (@anweshbose) May 20, 2020

I will rate this as the best flexibility in the world. — Presence Of Mind (@Guleria_mohit) May 20, 2020

Ha...ha...ha...

So, this is pretty much natural...

Males end up their initial life impressing the Females and the rest obeying their orders.... — Shahab Jafri (@ShahabJafri55) May 20, 2020

Really so cute animals n thanx 4 sharing them😊 — Avanish Pandey (@Avanish49924952) May 20, 2020

Ha ha.. Yes sir.. Nice to see his caring 😍👌 — Sravani (@sravani950570) May 20, 2020

Cutest thing seen this morning — FreeSoulSimi (@simi1411) May 20, 2020

A Gerenuk or giraffe gazelle is usually found in parts of Africa. The long-necked antelope weights between 28 kgs to 52 kgs.



