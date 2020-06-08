Watch: This Viral Video of Squirrel is a Proof that Where There is a Will, There's a Way!

A squirrel has proved the old adage that where there is a will, there’s a way. Shared by Samanth Subramaniam, a video shows a complex obstacle being put up in a backyard in order to prevent a squirrel from entering the house. However, the way in which the rodent managed to surpass the obstacle has left the netizens in awe.

According to a report published in the Indian Express, this barrier was made to prevent the small animal from entering, so that it does not steal food meant for birds.

As we can see in the clip, the little squirrel moves forward while it tries to balance itself on the two ropes together. There comes a point when it is almost about to fall but somehow manages to balance itself again. Eventually, it can be seen eating food that is put in a container attached to the ropes.

Sharing the 40-second-long clip, the user said, “Bloody thrilling. Can’t wait for the sequel.”

The viral video has been viewed over 25,000 times on Twitter and has been liked by over a thousand users.

Many netizens who were concerned about the squirrel’s safety, enquired if it was able to return safely or not.

One social media user said, “But did it make to the other side?”





Replying to those who were concerned, Samanth confirmed that it did go back safely. He wrote, “Happily for everyone concerned, it did.”

People were also amazed with the editing done in the video, including the slow motion effect and dramatic audio.

A user said, “The background music did it! Loved it!” another wrote, “This one made my day…especially the background score …”

Take a look at a few other reactions on social media to the interesting video.

