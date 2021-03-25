WATCH: This White Parrot Saying 'I Love You' to Puppy Will Melt Your Heart

A video that will melt your heart has been doing the rounds on the internet. In a clip shared on Instagram, a gorgeous white parrot can be heard saying ‘I love you’ to a puppy it has met for the first time. The short clip shows a shiny black puppy comfortably sleeping in its human’s lap.

The post has been shared by Wendy Marie, who regularly shares snippets of her pets. The clip begins with Wendy, introducing her parrot, Sweet Pea to the puppy. While she is doing so, one can also spot the bird lovingly scratch the pup’s head with her leg. After a few seconds, Wendy asks Sweet Pea to tell the little doggy that it loves him. In reply to the human, the stunning bird says, ‘I love you’. In the caption of the video that oozes of love, Wendy wrote, “Sweet Pea meets new puppy for the first time."

Since being posted, the video has been receiving all kinds of comments filled with love. Many people said, ‘aww’, ‘so much love’, ‘so pure’ among other things. Apart from that, quite a lot of people also dropped in heart eye emojis, fire emojis, kiss emojis, heart emojis to express their emotions.

In another post, she shared the TikTok version of the same video. In that post, Wendy revealed that this clip on TikTok alone has crossed 12.5 million views. Further, in her caption, she has also expressed her gratitude towards her virtual family for showering so much love on the video.

Appreciating the post, a person commented, “One of the sweetest videos I’ve seen. Shows how much every species wants to love and bond together.” Another user, who was awestruck by the clip said, “Aww that just melted my heart and actually made me cry.”

Wendy is a regular on Instagram who keeps sharing updates of her parrots with her social media family.