WATCH: This Woman Ate a Pie While Skydiving and Everyone Had the Same Joke

If there’s something completely opposite to the “humble pie”, it has to be this. It’s “pie in the sky”, but for real. Instagram video creator Mckenna Knipe ate a pie while skydiving and the video of her relishing the snack mid-air is now going viral. Extending the message to support local businesses, Knipe took a pie from Napoleon Cafe in Jackson, Michigan, to the sky and ate it up there. “Support your local businesses!!! Napoleon Cafe here in Jackson Michigan is famous for their pies… I Had to see why, the best way I know how! absolutely BOMB! Freshly made every day!! ❤️” She captioned the video.

There were variations of the same joke being made in the comments. “Imagine an entire pie falling from the sky on someone’s head,” commented an Instagram user. “Now I know where the pie that landed on my friends face came from jk jk [sic],” joked another. “Ppl getting pelted with falling pie [sic],” wrote yet another. While some people appreciated the feat, some said they did not get why doing it was necessary.

Mckenna is not the first one to try something like this. Recently, four divers from the US state of Texas ate a pizza while skydiving. Lori Patalocco and her three friends were filmed eating pizza mid-air while the four of them were skydiving. The group of friends were 14,000 feet above in a plane when they jumped out of it to experience the adventure.

The video starts by giving the audience a view of the ground from the plane. Next, two divers holding a pizza box tightly deboard the plane together along with the one who was filming the video. A fourth skydiver also joins them in their adventure.

While gravity was taking the divers down at a high speed, the person recording the video feeds a pizza slice to one of the divers and also picks one to eat.

Speaking about their unusual achievement, Lori, 43-year-old skydiver said that they decided to eat pizza while skydiving because one of her friends Melissa wanted to see if it is possible to feast on the Italian dish while free falling, reported Daily Mail.

