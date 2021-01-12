Watch: This Woman is Acing the Drumming Skills, Video Goes Viral

Instagram has always been a space where people have shared the best of their creative side. Whether it be music, dance or arts creators share their videos and are able to get the authentic reaction of the masses on their creation.

Now, a woman's video, whose drumming skills have literally made the internet her fan, has been doing the rounds on various social media platforms.

Her latest reel in which she has done a drums cover of Bishop Briggs' track 'The River' has made everyone believe that she is indeed a master of drums. In the video, she can be seen playing the instrument and also pulls off a drum stick trick in between the clip. The ace drummer is seen wearing a stylish black top which she has teamed up with a pair of black trousers. Faith Benson in her insta bio describes herself as both drummer and songwriter.

Her video in six days has garnered as many as 91.8 thousand likes. The comments section is filled with remarks like, wow, so lit, talented queen, beautiful among others. Some users have also dropped in fire emojis, drum emojis, heart emojis, heart eye emojis among others.

In the past too she has shared quite a few covers of different tracks that she has done. Not so long ago she had posted a cover of Shakira’s popular track ‘hips don’t lie’. The video has received more than eight lakh likes and over 5,500 comments. Faith has also mentioned in her caption that this is the first reel that she is sharing on Instagram.

The comments on her post reveal that most of the users are truly a fan of her skills. One person wrote, "My hips are moving", another one said, "Woha! It booms" someone else added, "I need a full song version of this"

Many did not shy away from dropping fire emoji, yo emoji, drum emoji, power emoji, green heart and red heart emojis.

Some users also went on to the extent of calling her the best drummer, a bunch of users added that she is too perfect to exist. One instagrammer on similar lines wrote how she wanted her daughter to group like Faith. She said, "This is how I want my daughter to grow up."