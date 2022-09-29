Watch: This Woman Struggling to Refuel Her Car is All of Us on a Bad Day

While we are accustomed to being served by attendants at the petrol station who refuel our vehicles, things are a bit different in the west. It is mostly all about self-service there and gas stations do not provide you with an attendee to do the job for you. You insert money into the machine and fill your vehicle using the pipe. While it may sound intimidating to someone who has not done it ever, it is not rocket science and is pretty simple. However, not everyone is equipped to tackle simple issues and a viral video showing a woman at her wit’s end to get her vehicle refuelled is providing the internet with a laugh riot.

All the woman had to do was park the vehicle at an appropriate distance from the fueling machine. However, she messed up and kept struggling with the pipe for almost a quarter of the video’s duration, as the pipe simply was not long enough to reach the vehicle’s fuel tank. Watch the hilarious video shared by Twitter handle Clown World.

However, if you think that the hilarity ended there, you are wrong. The woman’s woes seemed limitless as she ended up in yet another soup when she swirled around the machine and re-parked the car at the appropriate distance. But this time, the fuel tank was on the other side of the car, facing away from the machine.

At this point, we know you are probably not able to control your laughter but if you manage to make it to the end of the video, it is satisfying to know that after minutes of nothing short of a battle, she finally manages to refuel her car. The video was probably CCTV footage from a camera at the gas station. We hope this gives you your daily dose of laughter.

