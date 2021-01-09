Watch: This Young Gymnast Makes Stunning Flips Wearing a Saree, Video Goes Viral

“What is that Saree girl made of,” wondered a Twitter user along with thousands of others who watched Parul Arora pull off some amazing gymnastic stunts wearing a saree. Yes, the national gold medallist gymnast is viral once again on social media for her gravity-defying flips in the air.

Parul, who has more than one lakh fans on Instagram, likes to keep them entertained with her superb moves that she performs almost anywhere she likes – in the gym, over a car and even at popular tourist places. And she can do them wearing anything she likes.

The fitness model and influencer recently posted a video in which she pulled off an amazing front flip while wearing a purple saree.

The clip has been liked by more than 27,000 users on Instagram. Last month she had shared a similar video, in which flipped not one or twice but three times in a row.

This video was liked by more than 744,000 users on Instagram. It resurfaced on social media again, this time on Twitter after a user Aparna Jain shared it on the microblogging platform.

Jain was so stunned to see the clip, she said she had to watch to watch it thrice. After her tweet went viral, she probably would have watched it a couple hundred more times.

When a gymnast does flips in a saree. Watched it thrice just to see how the saree defied gravity. #ParulArora #ownit pic.twitter.com/tOxzqUOA7H — Aparna Jain (@Aparna) January 7, 2021

Impressed netizens showered hundreds of comments praising the young gymnast’s efforts. Here are some of the reactions.

I'll be damned! What is that Saree girl made of??? Awesome. — Mr India (@MrIndiaHere) January 8, 2021

“Lol and then there's me who can't even walk in saree,” one person commented on the post.

https://twitter.com/whodrinkscoffee/status/1347195649591177222

“Wow, the ease with which she does the flips in saree. I can barely manage to walk in a saree,” said another.

Woww..the ease with which she does the flips in saree ..I can barely manage to walk in saree .. — Sameera gawandi (@sameeratweeter) January 8, 2021

Another user tried to find an explanation to her gravity-defying move saying that Parul held the saree at two points while flipping in a very professional manner. He admitted though that the task was too difficult and congratulated her for it.

I think see has picked the points of saree from 2 points while rotating with very professional way ......but it's really a huge challenge to swing with saree ...kudos to her — Yogisharad (@Yogisharad2) January 7, 2021

Some users commented on her grace and skills while some even called her a Superwoman.

Wow!! That's grace and skill!! — Vijay Kumar Sharma (@ervijaysharma) January 8, 2021

Superwoman — Pranjal singh (@itspranjalsingh) January 8, 2021

Earlier, Parul had said that she found it very difficult to pull off the flip when she tried for the first time, but with practice and persistence, she mastered it. She said merely talent is not enough and a lot of hard work goes into such tasks. She also said that she wanted to smash the taboos surrounding a sari-clad woman by undertaking the flip challenge.