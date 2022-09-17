WATCH: Thousands of Crocodiles Invading Brazilian Beach Leave Locals Panicking

A video clip going viral shows an estimate of 700 crocodiles invading a Brazilian beach leaving locals in a state of panic. The video is shot from a safe distance showing most of the deadly reptiles gathered along the sandy coast of the beach and some are still in the water.

The video was shared on Twitter Business Talk Radio Personality and Founder of METAL International, Ken Rutkowski, who in the caption wrote, “In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking”. The video now has over 7M views.

In Brazil, an invasion of crocodiles that have flooded one of the beaches with several hundred, even thousands, and the local population is panicking pic.twitter.com/3xnkqHdoyl — Ken Rutkowski (@kenradio) September 15, 2022

Netizens are of the view that it is not something unusual, given that humans have invaded their habitat it is only natural for the crocs to come to the shore. A Twitter user stated that it is nothing to panic over, for the beach is the space for the crocodiles to be at. “Where are they supposed to be? Start panicking when they are at the shopping street” the user wrote.

Where are they supposed to be? Start panicking when they are at the shopping street 🥃 — Stifler's Mom (@Stiflertrades) September 15, 2022

While some suggested that with the way the crocodiles kept looking back it is better to wonder what is lurking in the water that made them gather around on the shore. Another wrote, “Makes you wonder what they’re scared of… What’s lurking out in the deep?”

Makes you wonder what they're scared of……..

What's lurking out in the deep? — The Accidental Home-Schoolers ♡ (@HomeSchoolWales) September 15, 2022

Amidst all the speculations about whether this is unusual behaviour, several users pointed out that these aren’t crocodiles at all. Similar to crocodiles, users claimed they are caimans, and the netizens residing in Brazil confirmed there was no panicking involved. A user pointed out that the video was likely taken in the Brazilian Pantanal during the mating season and this behaviour is common among the reptiles.

