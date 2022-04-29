WATCH: Thousands of Flamingos, Seagulls Flock to Navi Mumbai in Viral Video

Amid the weather turning almost red hot, Mumbaikars got a visual respite as hordes of migratory birds flew in the state on April 26. The most attention-catching among the lot were the delicate flamingos that waded through the creek located in Navi Mumbai. Flamingos have been flocking the waters of Navi Mumbai during this time every year and have acquired a place on the list of tourists, travellers, and residents alike, to see a glimpse of this pink army of birds. ANI recently shared a video where a huge flock of birds carrying shades of pink on their feathers is laying low, close to the water. The flock looks like a pink-sanded shore near the waters.

Sharing the video, the news wire, in the caption wrote, “A large number of migratory flamingos, seagulls, and other birds arrive at the creek in Navi Mumbai.” Take a look:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A large number of migratory flamingos, seagulls and other birds arrive at the creek in Navi Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/fb0UAqbgHX— ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2022

A few users too chimed in with what they captured seeing the sight right in front of their eyes.

Navi mumbai 2 days back pic.twitter.com/M0Xv9prOr3— Dr Bond007 (@Bond007Dr) April 27, 2022

“A bird’s paradise of India. Such heart-warming news,” came a comment from one of the Twitter accounts.

A bird's paradise of India. Such a heart warming news. https://t.co/OOBuZMyU8e— BEST (@bestbirds5) April 27, 2022

There was no shortage of comments likes “beautiful” and “amazing.”

This user laid out the perfect plan for the day to see flamingos.

Flamingos have now become an annual sight in Navi Mumbai, and the number of birds stands no less than thousands. While some birds fly from the south of the state, from Kutch, some are believed to have flown from as far as Iran. With the fortunate arrival, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation is mulling over the idea of identifying Navi Mumbai as Flamingo City.

