Watch: Three Bears Walk into a Police Station in Chhattisgarh for 'Late Night Inspection'

Remember the time when we were amused by watching the video of a bear who arrived at a police station on a garbage truck in Pennsylvania?

Well, this time around, there’s not one but three bears and instead of a garbage truck, our desi bears preferred to walk on foot to a police station in Chhattisgarh. The footage which shows the three bears walking inside the police station premises was tweeted by Inspector General of Bilaspur Dipanshu Kabra.

As per his tweet, the incident occurred in the Kanker district of the state. Late in the night, the three bears walked into the police station. Joking about the incident, the officer said that the bears were there for ‘inspection.’

He also saluted the bravery and patience of the cops who are present for public service despite the difficult conditions.

In the 20-second video, one bear can be seen entering first while after a few seconds, two more bears appear walking together. Twitterati started sharing their views about the incident since the video was posted by the police officer.

Saurabh Dutta, a Twitter user, said that he belongs to the place where this incident happened. He elaborated that bears come out searching for food and this is the impact of human interference.

It's My Home Town...These Bears usually comes out in search of food...impact of human interference in their natural habitat...quite adventurous though... — (@SaurabhDutta_19) December 28, 2020

A user named Amrit Khatri also shared a video that he claims is from the streets of Kanker and has been shot by him. He said that bear sighting is a common occurrence in the district.

In response to Dipanshu's video, a user named Tapash said that the bear sightings in the town have made it difficult for them to go out for a walk. He said that they came across a bear just a day before yesterday and had a narrow escape.

सर क्या बताए,न सुबह टहल सकते हैं न शाम को,परसों ही सुबह सेन chok कांकेर में भालू से सामना हो गया था,बाल बाल बचे — Tapash (@tapsh_paul716) December 28, 2020

A user also complained in the comments section. He sarcastically said that bears are being spotted in bus stands and police stations but the Forest Department is in deep slumber.

Sir aaj kal to pure kanker me kahi ve bhalu aa ja rhe haiKabhi bus stand kabhi police station kabhi collector office Wan vibhag aaram se so rha hai kanker ka — दीपक मिश्रा TVM (@india60670) December 28, 2020

Recently, bear sightings and attacks are occurring in the state of Chhattisgarh. A 22-year-old man was killed by a bear in the Koriya district of the state in late September this year.

In the same district, a more deadly bear attack happened in early December 2020 that killed four men and injured three. They encountered a wild bear at a forest located near Angwahi village which attacked the men.