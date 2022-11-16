Watch: Three Kids Rescue Baby Goat From Python in Chilling Video

Pythons are one of the most dangerous species of Snakes. The reptile has a painful way to kill its prey. They first wrap their prey, making them suffocate until they die from asphyxiation or cardiac arrest. While people tend to maintain a distance from this dangerous creature, three kids fearlessly rescued a baby goat from becoming its meal. The video was shared on Facebook by Waje. The video opens with a snake eyeing its prey for a while as it slowly approaches the goat.

After a few frames, the snake attacks the baby goat several times. Next, the python can be seen wrapped up around the goat’s body while it struggles to free itself. The baby goat even tried to move around so that the snake leaves it but all went in vain.

After several attempts, the prey sat in the corner, while the snake continued to make it claustrophobic. After a while, three children can be seen walking by when they notice the goat sitting there. One of them saw the snake and the trio were shocked.

The children strategically removed the snake’s tail from the prey’s body and one of them grabbed the face as they removed it from the goat. The three of them unhooked the snake carefully without harming the goat. After the goat was freed it ran and the three children carried the snake with them.

The caption of the video read: “village boys found a giant snake attacking a poor goat at the field.”

The internet has reacted to the nerve-chilling video. Many social media users seemed upset as they claimed the video to be scripted and deliberately shot. One of the users commented, “Oh my gosh! They recorded and didn’t help that goat. They did this on purpose.” Another person said, “The cameraman purposefully did all these things… I think he had himself brought the snake and put it there…” One more user added, “The dragon is a talented actor in the film and the goat showed a wonderful play of her voice mmeee mmee.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=external&v=643316487262705

The video has reached more than 64 million views since it was uploaded.

