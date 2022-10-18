WATCH: Three Women Passengers Hit Each Other, Pull Hair Over a Seat on Mumbai Local

No one likes people entering their personal space. Cramped-up vehicles are worse and can make anyone agitated. However, three women in a Mumbai local train took the fight over seats to the next level. In a video shared on Twitter, the three women can be seen slapping and pulling each other’s hair. The fight turns pretty violent. While co-passengers try to calm them down and ask them to step back, the clip cuts off before either of them lets go of each other. Check out the clip here:

Spirit of Mumbai – Part 4pic.twitter.com/CoyXl8TrPq — Roads of Mumbai 🇮🇳 (@RoadsOfMumbai) October 16, 2022

Social media users were baffled by this fight over seats. They were not sure if a seat in a local train warranted such an extreme reaction. Meanwhile, many took this in a humorous spirit. A Twitter user wrote, “True spirit, real warriors. In our coaches, all men do is shout, threaten and abuse verbally. No one dares to raise a hand even. “Chal haath laga ke dikha (Dare put your hand on me)” is the final dialogue.”

True spirit, real warriors. In our coaches, all men do is shout, threat and abuse verbally. No one dares to raise a hand even.

"Chal haath laga ke dikha" is the final dialogue. — Pankaj Jain (@pj77in) October 16, 2022

Another user borrowed the famous elimination line from Bigg Boss. The comment read, “Apne niyam ka ullanghan Kiya hai… Big Boss chahte hai ki aap mukhya darwaze se hokar agle station par utar jaye ( You have violated the rules… Big Boss wants you to get down at the next station through the main door).”

Apne niyam ka ulangan Kiya hai… 👁️Big Boss chate hai ki aap mukhya darwaze se hokar agle station par utar Jaye 😜 — Anthony Lawrence (@imanthony366) October 17, 2022

A third user wrote, “If AC trains continue to rob Mumbai citizens of the rights of affordable transport this will be the norm.”

If AC train continue to rob mumbai citizens rights of affordable transport this will be norm — ASK. (@S220310) October 16, 2022

Meanwhile, several Twitter users were not sure why no one was stopping the women from fighting until much later. In fact, many noted that in the beginning of the video, the women around them were watching with nonchalant looks on their faces. As if this was a daily occurrence. Others were confused why such extreme measures over seats only took place in women compartments. To them, it seemed women were safer in other compartments than the one designated for them. Others still remarked that this growing frustration among the people living in cities seems to be because of the hassles they have to face in everyday life.

