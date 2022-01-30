WATCH: Three-year-old from Assam Tries to Drink Elephant's Milk

The video of a three-year-old girl named Harshita Bora from Golaghat district in upper Assam trying to drink elephant’s milk is going viral. In the video uploaded by Times Now, the elephant is seen standing patiently showing motherly affection towards the young girl. The girl calls the elephant Binu.

Another viral video on the internet shows a herd of elephants running towards a man standing in shallow water. The man is the caretaker of the elephants, and the herd is meeting him after 14 months. The elephants, in the clip, seem excited as they head towards their caretaker. The video is from an elephant sanctuary in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand. The sanctuary is operated by Sangduen Lek Chailert and Darrick Thompson, where the couple rescue abused and abandoned elephants with emotional and physical scars. The couple heals jumbos by giving them the caring environment these gigantic animals deserve. Apart from elephants, there are hundreds of dogs and cats too.

In the video, the elephants surround Darrick and caress him with their trunks. The clip was shared by a Twitter handle named ‘Buitengebieden.’ The caption attached to the clip read, “Elephants reunite with their caretaker after 14 months.”

British actor, Adil Ray, said that this is one of the most beautiful things he has ever seen, and shared information about Darrick Thompson, the caretaker in the video.

