Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

Watch: Three-Year-Old Orders a Glass Of Milk At Poolside Bar During Family Vacation

A video shows the girl seated patiently waiting for the milk as a woman savoring her drink giggles at the unusual sight.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 3:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Watch: Three-Year-Old Orders a Glass Of Milk At Poolside Bar During Family Vacation
Video grab. (Twitter)
Loading...

Many bartenders would be really hard-pressed to remember orders for glasses of milk, particularly from three-year-old girls. But this is exactly what happened at a hotel in Croatia last month when a toddler decided to quench her thirst after finding out that her parents had forgotten to pack a bottle of milk for her.

Ben Anderson tweeted that his three-year-old daughter Myla was playing in the pool during a family vacation in Dubrovnik when she asked for milk and was told there was none to be had.

The toddler was in no mood to give up, however, and marched straight to the poolside bar. She was even content with a glass of milk when the staff told her that they didn’t serve milk in bottles.

A video shows the girl seated patiently waiting for the milk as a woman savoring her drink giggles at the unusual sight.

“She climbed up onto the barstool and, according to one of the ladies at the bar, asked the bartender for a bottle of milk very politely,” Anderson told Metro UK.

“The bartender was so good with her, gave her the milk and helped her down off the barstool and didn’t charge us for it, and Myla strutted back to the pool looking all smug because she’d got what she wanted,” he said.

‘I can’t stop laughing at her facial expressions the more I watch this back.”

Neither could several netizens who were left in splits by the toddler’s demeanor and body language as she waited for her order.

Anderson said that the next day Myla went back to the bar to get a soft-drink for her mother.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram