Watch: Three-Year-Old Orders a Glass Of Milk At Poolside Bar During Family Vacation

Many bartenders would be really hard-pressed to remember orders for glasses of milk, particularly from three-year-old girls. But this is exactly what happened at a hotel in Croatia last month when a toddler decided to quench her thirst after finding out that her parents had forgotten to pack a bottle of milk for her.

Ben Anderson tweeted that his three-year-old daughter Myla was playing in the pool during a family vacation in Dubrovnik when she asked for milk and was told there was none to be had.

The toddler was in no mood to give up, however, and marched straight to the poolside bar. She was even content with a glass of milk when the staff told her that they didn’t serve milk in bottles.

A video shows the girl seated patiently waiting for the milk as a woman savoring her drink giggles at the unusual sight.

My daughter is actually something else. We told her there was no milk in the baby bag so she got out the pool and took herself to the bar to go and ask for some and the bar staff actually served her a glass pic.twitter.com/AxhKZK1Soj — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) August 26, 2019

“She climbed up onto the barstool and, according to one of the ladies at the bar, asked the bartender for a bottle of milk very politely,” Anderson told Metro UK.

“The bartender was so good with her, gave her the milk and helped her down off the barstool and didn’t charge us for it, and Myla strutted back to the pool looking all smug because she’d got what she wanted,” he said.

‘I can’t stop laughing at her facial expressions the more I watch this back.”

Neither could several netizens who were left in splits by the toddler’s demeanor and body language as she waited for her order.

Raising her right. She knows if she want it to depend on herself to get it!! — MSFkingW (@HonestlyCrzy) August 27, 2019

She knew what she wanted. And she went and got it. pic.twitter.com/HLgT5ev8wV — Megan Thee Stallions TWERK WIND (@rastamiller) August 27, 2019

She dead serious bruh. Someone was gonna get her milk no matter what it took. — Frantz (@SlevinKelevra_1) August 26, 2019

The head nod is the best bit. She aint inna no long talking — Shaun Gliss'en (@ShaunGlissen) August 27, 2019

We stan an independent queen — Register to give blood... (@tayorinde) August 26, 2019

This the exact body language I’ve had at the bar before. Bartender: You said the whole bottle??Me: *subtle nod with serious face* — Jon Legend (@JayGee2008) August 27, 2019

My oldest daughter was just like that when she was that age. Now she runs a nonprofit organization devoted to helping women get affordable childcare, and she's an activist who gets on certain folks in Oakland (CA) nerves. Watch out there now, your little girl will light 'em up! — Angela Shortt (@angelfly72) August 27, 2019

Anderson said that the next day Myla went back to the bar to get a soft-drink for her mother.

She went back today to order a Diet Coke for her mum pic.twitter.com/hnxJ6anmZY — Ben Anderson (@IAmBenAnderson) August 27, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.