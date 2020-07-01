Watch: Tidy Owl Takes a Long Shower Before Tucking into a Mouse for Lunch

Even a little birdie needs a thorough shower once in a while! Such a rare scene was captured by a Twitterati recently.

The Twitter user who goes by the username @Neish397 posts pictures of birds and animals on his account regularly. In the latest catch, he spotted a mini owl spreading its wings and stretching its feathers to give it a nice overall wash during a heavy pour.

OMG just witnessed little owl owlet use heavy shower to wash. with ruffled feathers & wings out stretch twirling wonderful encounter with the stunning wildlife we share are urban world with. PLEASE WATCH PURE HAPPINESS @BBCSpringwatch @jcurtisart @Natures_Voice #londonbirds pic.twitter.com/tToXpXFrij — Neish (@neish397) June 27, 2020

The video is more than a minute long and no location was specified on the post. But the post managed to unify bird watchers and fauna lovers across the world.

The user also added another clip and informed the Twitter fam that the owlet had showered for a full five minutes. “It showered for at least 5 mins moving from a dumpster to the fence post and never shock itself just flew up into trees. Minutes later back eating a mouse. It was absolutely tipping it down (sic)”.

It showered for at least 5 mins moving from a dumpster to the fence post and never shock itself just flew up into trees. Minutes later back eating a mouse. It was absolutely tipping it down pic.twitter.com/Tk7DURuQXv — Neish (@neish397) June 27, 2020

The bird had gone hunting just after its bath and had a mouse for lunch.

With in minutes caught and was tucked into a mouse. pic.twitter.com/7DRMOCC1Dm — Neish (@neish397) June 27, 2020

The clip was widely shared on several social media platforms and the thread was filled with similar shots of birds taking a shower through rain.

