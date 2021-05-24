Watch: Tiger and Lion Cubs Engages in an 'Adorable' Fight in This Viral Video

From several winsome videos exhibiting adorable antics of animals online, this one from the wild has the internet hooked. Unlike the ferocious adults, the little ones of the tiger and lion family have floored the netizens with their adorable fight.

The video posted on Twitter is captioned, “Lion Vs Tiger”. The 42-seconds long clip that seems to have been shot in a forest appears to be more of a play date than an actual fight. The cubs locked not horns but paws as they hit each other while rolling on the grassy patch.

The clip has gone viral since it has been shared with over 53,000 views and more than 3500 likes. Twitteratti has been left mushy as they poured in comments like “the most adorable fight I’ve ever seen” and “cuteness vs adorable”. While others commending the one who filmed it.

Love this!— Michelle (@ladymlee1) May 23, 2021

They are gorgeous — Linda (@K9andkits) May 23, 2021

i doubt they have any concept of “lion” or “tiger.”— iquanyin (@iquanyin) May 23, 2021

Not exactly the fierce fight I was expecting. — Becky (@mom2yahoos) May 23, 2021

this is not a VS. this is just catching up with that long lost cousin.— Jabber (@jabber_za) May 23, 2021

Whereas others even betted who would have won, if they were not kids but adults and had a fierce fight.

Another adorable video that appeared most recently was of lion cubs following their mother surfaced online. The video tweeted by Chhattisgarh IPS officer Dipanshi Kabra went viral like wildfire. It gained over 69000 views with over 5000 likes. The video featured a pack of 6 cubs trailing their mother taking cute baby steps. The officer captioned it as “Parad commander ready for marching practice with new cadets”.

The video left internet users craving for more with comments such as “The most dangerous animals are the cutest when they are babies” and “cutest contingent”.

While another shared some time back reminded netizens of The Lion King’s Mufasa and Simba. Filmed in a forest, a lion was seen busy enjoying his afternoon as the cubs played around him. One of the babies who appeared to be quite naughty continuously pestered his father. Annoyed, when the lion tried to move the cub away with a loud roar, the little cub ran away leaving netizens floored for him.

