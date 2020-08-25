BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Watch: Tiger Chasing a Speeding Bike in Old Viral Video will Make You Shudder

Video grab of a tiger cashing a bike. (Credit: Twitter/ Parveen Kaswan)

IFS official Praveen Kaswan shared a short clip. In the video, a tiger can be seen chasing a bike.

Big cats like Tiger, leopard and cheetah, all fall in the category of fast running animals. In a recent video that has been shared online, a tiger can be seen giving a demo of its speed.

Indian Forest Services official Praveen Kaswan took to Twitter to share a short clip. In the video, a tiger can be seen chasing a bike. In the caption, the government official has revealed that the vehicle that is being chased belongs to the forest department.

Captioning the video he said, "Just imagine you being chased by this cat. Happened last year when FD staff met with this encounter in Wayanad. VC FAWPS."

The video is currently nearing one lakh views on Twitter. It has been liked by more than 7900 people.

Some netizens have also shared their personal experiences in the comment section, while some of them have expressed how frightened they would have been to be in such a situation.

A person wrote, "Once in Himachal we were making pictures at a scenic spot along the narrow road at dusk, we heard a bike rider coming down at a very high speed. We didn't understand the situation but got in our car quickly, and there came a cheetah, tailing him at close range. it was very scary."

Another person expressed his fear, writing, “You can hear the terror in his voice. The fear for me would be the same as being shot at. A tiger is the last predator you want coming after you either by stealth ambush or an all-out attack like this one. Tigers are the baddest of all the cats and 1 of the top 3 apex predators on land."

In another recent video that recently resurfaced on social media, one can see a tiger clear the way for a big python.

According to the clip which has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, one can see a python horizontally crossing the path while the tiger stands beside him. As the snake makes its way, the tiger does not really move a lot except for changing sides. He moves from one side to another to possibly see the snake or examine the situation.

