WATCH: Tiger Chasing Open-roof Safari at Ranthambore National Park Will Give You Chills

Spotting a tiger tops the wish lists of tourists visiting for a safari to national parks or sanctuaries.

Recently, a bunch of tourists on a tiger safari to Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan were excited after spotting a big cat, but they were left petrified when the big cat got ferocious and decided to chase their open-roof vehicle.

In a 19-second video shared by news agency ANI, the tiger initially tried to jump on to the vehicle. The driver of the safari vehicle quickly accelerated and tried to get out of the sight of the tiger. The tiger didn't give up and was seen running at a pace, chasing the vehicle.

The scary video, which will give you goosebumps, showed the tiger running parallel to the vehicle. The driver then immediately applied brakes and moved in the reverse direction and sped away.

The video seemed to have been captured by one of the tourists who were aboard tiger safari in Ranthambore National Park.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Tiger chases a tourist vehicle in Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur. (1 December 2019) pic.twitter.com/CqsyyPfYn2 — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

The viral video of tiger chasing the safari vehicle in the Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur has been viewed over 13,600 times. It has received over 500 likes and a number of comments and reactions by people on Twitter.

