Watch: Tiger Cub Carries Baby Monkey on Back in This Adorable Video from China's Zoo

A zoo in China has brought together a baby monkey and a tiger cub. The footage of their adorable and rare friendship has caught the attention of netizens.

Ban Jin, the playful four-month-old macaque, is piggybacking on the three-month-old tiger cub named September at the Hengshui Wildlife Park in northern China's Hebei Province. A DailyMail report says that the zookeeper said the pair shared a strong bond since they were born around the same time and grew up together.

The two friends were caught having a fun time on camera last Thursday when the caretakers let the two play together inside an enclosure.

Park manager Ms Dai said that the animals enjoy each other’s company and that is why the zoo authorities let them play together. She further said that at first macaque Ban Jin was quite apprehensive of playing with tiger cub initially but as soon as the ice between the two was broken, they became the best of friends.

In the recently released video, Ban Jin, the baby monkey, can be seen in his diapers as he rides on September the tiger cub's back.

The video has quickly garnered over 200,000 views after being shared by the zoo on video-sharing app Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok.

A viewer commented that Ban Jin is getting bolder these days as he is enjoying the piggyback ride with his new friend. Another person said that the video is a perfect example of an adorable combo and the innocent baby monkey continues to try his luck by playing with the cute cub.

The video is one of many examples of how baby animals are not restricted by conventions of their adult versions. Such friendships are rare in the animal kingdom. The video is certainly going to make your day as you spend your time in these coronavirus pandemic lockdown days.