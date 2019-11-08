Watch: Tiger Drinks Water with Its Three 'Cute' Cubs in Viral Video

Cute animal videos never miss a chance to win hearts. Be it cute pandas rolling over the floor, or cats and dogs playing with each other, these videos are always a hit.

However, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer has shared a video of tiger drinking water with its family. The video has gone viral on internet, with netizens being in awe of the cute cubs.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video on his Twitter timeline on Friday, November 8. Sharing the video of the tiger and three little cubs, he wrote, “Next few days will be at the tiger capital of India- Pench & Central Indian tiger landscape, source of life sustaining water for many. Just for information, a tiger can live without food for 2 weeks, but without water for 4 days max. Enjoy the clip of the family having water.” Watch the video here:

Next few days will be at the tiger capital of India- Pench & Central Indian tiger landscape, source of life sustaining water for many. Just for information, a tiger can live without food for 2 weeks, but without water for 4 days max. Enjoy the clip of the family having water. pic.twitter.com/PL5U1dR69t — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) November 8, 2019

The 11-second long video has received 11.4k views in just 9 hours. As reported by News18 Lokmat, the video was filmed at Tadoba in Maharashtra and was originally filmed by Ajit Kulkarni in 2018. The video shows a tigress with three cubs.

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra is located in the Chandrapur district. It is known to be the largest and oldest national park in Maharashtra.

A number of people commented on the video. Some of these comments are:

Indian summer months made their lives horrible, especially for those cubs ...We should arrange more water tanks for them and probably this will be a beautiful Gift from us, at least we could repent in this way against our deeds of the past . — 🚩🚩 DIPTANGSHU 🚩🚩 (@Diptang27657182) November 8, 2019

Nature at its best ♥️♥️ — Saravanan Devarajan (@sarav_deva) November 8, 2019

The life lesson mother giving to cubs. Drinking water from outside in a position ready to run , vigilant of crocs — indian (@mkinthuk) November 8, 2019

