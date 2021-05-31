WATCH: Tiger Faces Elephant in the Jungle. What Happens Next is Amusing

Tigers are known as aggressive hunters in the animal kingdom who don’t like to give even an inch. But a video on social media shows that there is one animal for whom even tigers make space. The video, shared by Bollywood actress Dia Mirza, starts with the tiger comfortably sitting in the middle of a path in a forest. Just then the elephant can be seen taking a casual stroll and approaching the big cat from behind. As the tusker nears, the tiger turns to look at it. The elephant doesn’t seem to care about the tiger’s presence and continues its walk. It is then that the tiger decides to act and suddenly gets up. The tiger then escapes into the bushes, making way for the elephant to pass.

Watch what happens at the end! @SanctuaryAsia is looking for the person who captured this video. Kindly share in comments 💚 @BittuSahgal @vivek4wild @wti_org_india pic.twitter.com/H2FbIE2xYv— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) May 28, 2021

In the post, Dia Mirza tagged Sanctuary Asia, a nature and wildlife conservation magazine, and said that she is looking for the person who shot the footage. She requested social media users to contact her in case they know about the videographer. Her tweet has received more than 95,000 views, over 4, 000 likes, and several reactions from users who were in awe of the animals.

A Twitter user claimed that the elephant is like the “guardian of the forest”.

Elephant is like grandfather of forest/Guardian of forest Or like a kingmaker of forest Chanakya:Chandragupta=Elephant:Tiger Such a humble creature with empathetic heart— Monalisa Bose (@Bose95Mona) May 28, 2021

Many were amazed at how the two animals behaved in the video and said that it showed us who is the boss of the jungle. They said that the tiger ran away fearing for its life.

Who is the boss?!😎 https://t.co/OIh1NZgicE— Harry Dsouza, Mangaluru 🙏🇮🇳 💯 (@ds79131542) May 28, 2021

So we finally saw a tiger running out of fear 😨😄— @subhashita (@subhashita2) May 28, 2021

Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who is well-known for sharing animal videos, also replied to the actress’s tweet. He said that the elephant really is the king of the jungle and no other animal stands a chance against him.

As I always say “elephant is the lord of the Forest”. He is the real king. Nobody stand a chance against him.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 28, 2021

IFS officer Shailendra Singh also mentioned how this video is an example of peaceful co-existence.

So, there is actually an orderliness in the so called 'lawlessness' of the jungle! Nothing happens here without a reason as amply demonstated by the two mightiest animals on earth.— Shailendra Singh, IFS (@s_singh_ifs) May 28, 2021

The Wildlife Trust of India maintained that humans had a lot to learn from animals and their rules.

This one is really a majestic video. Isn’t it?

