2-MIN READ

WATCH: Tiger Goes on Back Foot During Encounter With Python, Gives Way to Giant Reptile

Image credits: Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda.

Video showing a python’s encounter with a tiger in the forest went viral on social media. The video gathered more than 55,000 views.

The animal kingdom functions in its own ways. Recently, an old video has resurfaced on social media wherein one can see a Tiger clear the way for a big python. 

According to the clip which has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda, one can see a python horizontally crossing the path while the tiger stands beside him. As the snake makes its way, the tiger does not really move a lot except for changing sides. He moves from one side to another to possibly see the snake or examine the situation.  

Towards the end of the video, the tiger can be seen taking a detour. He goes inside a bushy area to go to the other side which otherwise has been blocked by the snake. 

The 44-seconds video has taken the internet by storm. Since being shared on Tuesday.

Captioning the now-viral clip, Susanta said, "Tiger leaves the way to Python..”

Netizens too seemed to be bewildered by the video. A person stressed how human beings should learn certain traits from animals. He said, “Such a fabulous video showing great understanding and cooperative-existence among our animal friends - traits that we humans, need to learn.” 

Another person opined that even the king of the jungle, Lion is scared of calm and less visible animals. He tweeted, “Who says that the king of the forest is a lion or a leopard? Even the lions who are afraid of those animals remain calm and less visible.” 

Take a look at a few other reactions:

Since the time of its upload, the clip has already managed to garner over 55 thousand views.

