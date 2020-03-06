WATCH: Tiger Growling and Approaching a Jeep on Indian Safari Will Give You Goosebumps

It is not every day that you spot wild animals even on a safari. Sightings of tigers are even rarer with tourists often returning disappointed after a long day of safari.

Well, this particular group got lucky to the point that it became dangerous.

In a video tweeted recently, a group of people aboard an open jeep were greeted by a tiger. The big cat, in its natural habitat, seemed to be offended at the intrusion and can be seen growling at them to mark its presence.

Tiger growls to mark its presence. Communicating to the world that the area belongs to him. Still the tourists were waiting. From a central Indian TR 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/m6n6c5xYNd — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) March 4, 2020

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the 20-second video has been sending chills down the spine of netizens.

The IFS officer captioned the post: “Tiger growls to mark its presence”. He added that the animal was communicating with the world that the area belonged to him. “Still the tourists were waiting,” he wrote.

As the tiger growled and came towards the safari vehicle a voice can be heard asking the vehicle to retreat.

According to the post, the incident was shot in one of central India’s tiger reserves. But it did not specify the location.

The video ended with the tiger walking on to the road and steadily approaching the group. The post does not throw any light to what happened thereafter.

Twitterati were surprised as well as dreading the interaction.

