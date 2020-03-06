English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

WATCH: Tiger Growling and Approaching a Jeep on Indian Safari Will Give You Goosebumps

Screenshot from video tweeted by @susantananda3.

The big cat, in its natural habitat, seemed to be offended at the intrusion and can be seen growling at them to mark its presence.

It is not every day that you spot wild animals even on a safari. Sightings of tigers are even rarer with tourists often returning disappointed after a long day of safari.

Well, this particular group got lucky to the point that it became dangerous.

In a video tweeted recently, a group of people aboard an open jeep were greeted by a tiger. The big cat, in its natural habitat, seemed to be offended at the intrusion and can be seen growling at them to mark its presence.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the 20-second video has been sending chills down the spine of netizens.

The IFS officer captioned the post: “Tiger growls to mark its presence”. He added that the animal was communicating with the world that the area belonged to him. “Still the tourists were waiting,” he wrote.

As the tiger growled and came towards the safari vehicle a voice can be heard asking the vehicle to retreat.

According to the post, the incident was shot in one of central India’s tiger reserves. But it did not specify the location.

The video ended with the tiger walking on to the road and steadily approaching the group. The post does not throw any light to what happened thereafter.

Twitterati were surprised as well as dreading the interaction.

Posted on March 4, the tweet has been viewed over 3K times with nearly 300 likes.

