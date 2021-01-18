News18 Logo

WATCH: Tiger Pulls off Safari Car’s Bumper in Bengalurur's National Park, Video Goes Viral

Video grab of tiger ripping off a car's bumper.

During the course of the video, it can be heard that the driver has attempted twice to start the car.

In a rather unbelievable and scary incident, a tiger in Bengaluru was spotted pulling off a car’s bumper. It seems the force which the animal applied was such that the car was moving backward when it was pulling hard. In the background of the video, people can be seen shouting, "its pulling it back." From the looks of the clip, it seems that people in another car have recorded the video.

During the course of the video, it can be heard that the driver has attempted twice to start the car. It is possible that such an incident would have occurred because the vehicle would have apparently stopped in the middle of the jungle.

Apparently, this video was recorded in Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park.

The clip has been shared by a user named Mona Patel, who has mentioned that she received the video on Whatsapp. Ever since the video has been shared, it has gotten over 19 thousand views. A debate also started in the comments section of the tweet. Some people expressed that the incident was a public stunt, while some lashed out at the driver saying he was putting the car in the reverse gear. Another user, who was apparently able to understand Kannada that was being spoken in the background, clarified the matter to end the confusion.

Vanashree Vipin Singh, the Executive Director of the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park, told the local media that the incident took place nearly two months ago. He mentioned that the vehicle stopped because of the battery issues. Despite trying, the driver could not start it again. “As the vehicle was stranded, the tiger out of curiosity approached and played with the vehicle. Later, the vehicle was towed safely by our rescue team. Had it been aggressive, it would have jumped on the vehicle and attacked,” he added.

Meanwhile, this is not the first incident that has happened in the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park. Back in 2016, a lion had attacked a jungle safari vehicle. The vehicle did not even have grills. Majority of the cars used for jungle safaris have grills.

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park is made in an area within Bannerghatta National Park. The national park has different units such as zoo, safari and butterfly park. The entire land that Bannerghatta National Park occupies is over 731.88 hectares. In order to educate and introduce children to wildlife, the authorities of the park often arrange for tours for government school children.


