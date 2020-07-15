Watch: Tiger Sits Leisurely on Madhya Pradesh Highway, Brings Traffic to a Halt

A tiger brought traffic to a standstill on Madhya Pradesh’s National Highway 7, which falls under the buffer zone of Pench National Park, 25 kilometres away from MP's Seoni district.

A video of the big cat sitting calmly in the middle of the road was shared on Twitter by Anurag Dwary.

As per the reports, the tiger had come from the jungle and sat in the middle of the road, which has remained busy off late due to some construction work going on in the area. The big cat brought the traffic to a halt when it refused to move aside.

The passerby captured the video from inside a car. No vehicle was attacked during the time before forest officials arrived at the spot. A team of police officials also reached the spot to catch the big cat. However, the tiger itself went towards the forest after resting on the highway for some time.

The video, which has received around 3,000 views, has left netizens in an awe.

Magnificent — Supradip Sen (@Nupur_59) July 14, 2020

maybe it's telling us... get out of my home! — Ketki Angre (@ketkiangre) July 14, 2020

Very soon they will say tigers are overpopulated and we need to kill them. Then these fools will reliase they have killed what's left — Janasec (@Janasec1) July 14, 2020

This is not the first incident when a tiger has been spotted on a road. Recently, a big cat was spotted at a dairy farmer's goat shed after losing its home to the floods in the Kaziranga National Park.