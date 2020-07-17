BUZZ

Watch: Tiger Struggling to Cross Barrier Raises Issue of Human Intervention into the Wild

The video, which has been shared by Indian Forest Official Praveen Kaswan, shows how the tiger is trying to jump across the barrier.

It is often that man made things affect the wild animals. In one such incident, a tiger can be seen struggling against a barrier in order to return to the wild.

The video, which has been shared by Indian Forest Official Praveen Kaswan, shows how the tiger is trying to jump across the barrier. It can be seen that the big cat makes multiple attempts to cross the barrier. After sometime, the animal can be seen walking on the barrier, and later walking on a path that most probably goes to the wild.

Captioning the tweet, Praveen said, "This is how sometime human infra creates problem for wildlife. Here a #tiger struggling to cross one such. Pench authorities were able to guide him back to #forest safely though. Just one example."

The clip has garnered over 25 thousand views on the social media platform.

The incident occurred at Pench Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh.

Twitterati too raised concerns as to how unsafe it is for the animal. A person said, "This is the highly advertised road expansion project with MITIGATION MEASURES. I wouldn't be judgemental abt the success of mitigation measures but within 1-1/2 of road being operational - it has seen 3 leopards succumbing to road hit n a accident involving male tiger".

Another user too raised his concerns, he wrote, "Way too circumspect with your words Sir. This is one of the biggest fiascos in terms of mitigation measures, a road was four lanes when there were alternate routes available, expert advice and mitigation measures were diluted to save a few crores".

Some other reactions included:

