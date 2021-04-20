Watch: TikTok User and Actor Uses 'Fork Hands' to Explain How Covid-19 Vaccines Work in Hilarious Video

The outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic has made people more concerned about their health and familiar with terminologies of medicines and science. It is very difficult to explain how vaccines work and explaining the new technology used in COVID-19 vaccines is far trickier. Recently, a video is going viral all over the internet and is being loved and enjoyed by people. A TikTok user and actor Vick Krishna took to his TikTok account to share a video explaining how the vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna work. The video is so simple and hilarious that is being enjoyed by everyone.

Vick has turned the ordinary process of vaccination into a good-versus-evil thriller to explain how the mRNA vaccine works.

The actor on April 2, Friday shared another video based on the concept of why people need two doses of mRNA vaccine. The video has received more than 220.7K views on Twitter and is being shared on every different social media platforms.

According to a report by NPR , explaining the reason which motivated Vick to make this TikTok, he said that he knew there was a lot of fear and misinformation about the vaccine. He wanted to show in an entertaining way that this vaccine is not what they thought and help them ease their minds.

Upon being asked how he came up with the idea of “fork hands" to represent the coronavirus spike protein, the actor responded by saying that he was doing a lot of research on the vaccine, and the key component to it was the spike protein. And while he was writing the skit, he noticed a fork kept on his table.

The actor has been making TikToks since the beginning of the pandemic as a creative outlet and has even attempted to explain a lot of current events like India’s farmers protesting in an easy way with the help of comedic skits.

Speaking about his future career plans, the actor said that he loves acting and is also a big dreamer. Therefore, he wishes to have a career in television or film one day.

