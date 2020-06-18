Watch: TikTok User Shows How to Cheat in Online Exams, Netizens have Something Else to Say

With the ongoing lockdown due to the widespread of novel coronavirus most educational institutions have decided to conduct their exams online.

In an unthought concept, a person has shared a video in which he claims that there is a hack to cheat and know the right answer in case of a multiple choice question exam. The video has been shared by a user who goes by the name Sageenoreika.

Revealing the trick, he says if the person presses ‘Control’ and ‘U’ simultaneously, they will be taken to a new window wherein they can scroll down and find the question and below that as can be seen in the video, the answer is mentioned.

Even though the creator of the clip claims that this trick is useful most users who tried it out had different opinions.

Some people also expressed their anger, stating that instead of cheating, students for real can study and clear the tests and exams.

A user who had tried this trick wrote, “Thanks guys for letting me know before I try but really I tried and it doesn't even get me into that page” another user who seems to have tried said, “Guys please don’t try it I failed so badly”, a different person said, “It’s not real I’ve tried it it’s always the first option”.

A user who clearly disapproved with this trick expressed his displeasure stating, “Or you could just study and educate yourself. nothing wrong with learning about things even if "it has nothing to do with my life”".