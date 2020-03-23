Watch: TikTok Users Share Their Experiences of Work from Home amid Coronavirus Lockdown





The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe claiming new victims with each passing day. As a precautionary measure to curtail the spread of the lethal disease, governments across have enforced lockdowns confining people in their homes.

Forced to social distancing and work from home, people are finding ways to cope with a life of isolation with many turning to social media for some relief.

One such medium is the video-sharing platform TikTok where netizens are sharing videos giving glimpses of their lives under quarantine.

As #Wfh, #WorkingFromHome rules the trends on video-sharing apps countless clips have swamped the platform.

Fifth Harmony’s Work from Home ft. Ty Dolla $ign is the most preferred picks for users to use in the background score for their work-life videos, under hashtag #coronaeffect.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended washing of hands at regular intervals, avoiding mass gatherings, avoiding unneeded travel to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The novel Coronavirus, originated from Wuhan, China has infected over 339,000 individuals worldwide and with death toll crossing 14000.