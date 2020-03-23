English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Watch: TikTok Users Share Their Experiences of Work from Home amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Video grab. (Image credit: tikTok)

One such medium is the video-sharing platform TikTok where netizens are sharing videos giving glimpses of their lives under quarantine.

The novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc across the globe claiming new victims with each passing day. As a precautionary measure to curtail the spread of the lethal disease, governments across have enforced lockdowns confining people in their homes.

Forced to social distancing and work from home, people are finding ways to cope with a life of isolation with many turning to social media for some relief.

As #Wfh, #WorkingFromHome rules the trends on video-sharing apps countless clips have swamped the platform.

Fifth Harmony’s Work from Home ft. Ty Dolla $ign is the most preferred picks for users to use in the background score for their work-life videos, under hashtag #coronaeffect.


@musizmeu

working from home 😅 ##stayhome ##workingfromhome ##workwithcats ##cat ##cats ##zmeu ##cute ##pets ##workfromhome ##wfh ##cutecat ##babycat ##kitten

♬ original sound - musizmeu

@francinecfrancinec

This is what my ##wfh looks like ##wfhchallenge ##coronavirus ##covid19 ##quarantine ##coronatime ##coronatimechallenge

♬ Working Bitch - Ashnikko

@alanajadep

Activate: work from home mode ##wfh ##coronavirus ##fyp

♬ original sound - alanajadep

@claytoncerrato

##coronavirus ##worklife ##wfh ##fliptheswitch ##artistsoftiktok ##life ##bored ##imbored ##livingthedream ##happiness

♬ Happy - Pharrell Williams

@thisisjoshuam

Me working from home: Day 2

♬ original sound - Joshmadj

@rmohankumar7

Corona effects ##workfromhome paithabangal

♬ original sound - SwAmy PriyAzz💕

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended washing of hands at regular intervals, avoiding mass gatherings, avoiding unneeded travel to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The novel Coronavirus, originated from Wuhan, China has infected over 339,000 individuals worldwide and with death toll crossing 14000.

