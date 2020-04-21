WATCH: TikTok Video of an Elephant Sneakily Stealing Fruits Scattered on the Road Goes Viral

A video of an elephant grabbing scattered fruits from a road has hit the internet. The footage was shared on the video-sharing platform TikTok.

The short-clip shows the elephant picking the fruits with its trunk and quickly eating them, and a man, possibly the owner of the fruit shop, is seen desperately lifting the fruits from the road to save them from the animal. Later on, another person also joins in to help the man.

Sharing the video on the social media platform, the user wrote, “This poor elephant got the last laugh wait till the end!”

The clip has two captions embedded in it, with one reading, “Well I didn’t expect,” and the other reads, “NEVR ride elephants. It’s animal cruelty”.

The footage was shot from inside a car. It has been viewed over 3 million times, and has received over 2 lakh likes and over 500 comments.

A few months ago, a video of had surfaced on internet, showing a pachyderm climbing over a 5-feet high wall to steal mangoes from a safari lodge.

But, the giant creature’s bid to find mangoes wasn’t successful, as the season of mangoes had passed by. The incident had taken place in South Lungwa National Park in Zambia.