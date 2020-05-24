BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Watch: TikTok Video of Man Getting Hit on Face While Playing Pool Cricket is Cracking Internet Up

He did't see that coming | Image credit: Twitter

He did't see that coming | Image credit: Twitter

Cricket is currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has brought the world to a standstill. It is clear that cricket buffs are missing the action on the pitch.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
A hilarious video of two men playing cricket across a swimming pool has sent social media into a tizzy. The video, shared on ''Cricket Shouts'' Twitter handle, shows the bowler trying to bounce the ball off the pool and in doing so, manages to get wicked bounce and hits the batsman flush on the face.

The batsman attempts to duck but the ball ends up hitting his face, leaving the bowler into a fit of laughter.

The viral video drew funny comments. "What''s the moisture level of that pitch? Looks a bit green?" one user wrote.

"Brett lee from 04 type stuff," wrote another.

"That''s a thing of beauty. I loved the bowler''s apology," wrote one more user tongue in cheek.

The BCCI is looking at a September 25 to November 1 window for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the board is clear that fan safety is the priority as pointed out by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, IANS had reported on Saturday.


