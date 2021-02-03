WATCH: TikTok Video of Man Painting an Entire Wall in 30 Seconds Has Bamboozled Everyone

A man’s skill to paint an entire wall in a few seconds has left netizens surprised and impressed. Shared by a TikTok user named Angela, the 25-second video shows a man using a paint roller to paint the entire wall within 30 seconds. The technique used by him is simple but extremely effective. He takes the paint roller in zigzag direction and then starts painting by taking the roller up and down. Within seconds, the entire wall was covered in white paint. While sharing the clip, Angela wrote, “How on Earth is this even possible.” Understandably, the minds of TikTokers and other social media users were blown after seeing this video. Painting is a task that consumes hours if not an entire day but it was finished by this man within seconds. The effortless painting by the man certainly impressed many. One asked if he could come to their home and paint everything, from the hallways to the stairs, reported LadBible. One user shared her husband’s story after seeing the video. She commented that her husband also soaks the roller. As it is soaked, the paint does not stick to the roller and rolls smoothly while painting.

This is not the first time that an easy technique has been shared on the app which has left people impressed. Recently, a TikTok user shared how to make mashed potatoes using chips. The man used potato chips and put them into boiling water to turn them into mashed potatoes. He then added cheese and paprika and called the dish ‘delicious.’

However, unlike the wall painting video, TikTokers were not happy with this hack. One said that watching mashed potatoes being prepared like this is hurting his stomach while another joked that cops are on their way for the man who did this to the potato chips.

Apart from home repair, TikTok has several hacks including personal beauty and food as well. A user had shared a video where he punched a half-cut onion and the peel came off immediately. This was possibly the quickest method to take off an onion peel. Initially shared on TikTok, the user had then posted the same video on his Instagram account as well.

Previously, many users have shared some effective beauty hacks with others on the platform. A user had shared a video about covering a receding hairline. She used a contouring kit and eyebrow pencil to achieve this result. The easy-to-do hack was found useful by many TikTokers.

