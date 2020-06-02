Watch: TikTok Video of Siblings Dancing to 'Maine Dil ka Hukam' Impresses Mini Mathur

A video of two siblings dancing to Maine Dil Ka Hukam Sun Liya from the 1960 classic Barsaat Ki Raat has taken internet by storm. The film starred Madhubala, Bharat Bhusan, Shyama.

Originally shared on TikTok by Sanatan Kumar Mahato, in the short clip, Sanatan, along with his sister, can be seen grooving to the beats. The track was sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy, Alka Yagnik & Mohd.Aziz. The music composition was by Laxmikant - Pyarelal.

Since being shared, the endearing clip has been viewed over 3 lakh times.

The viral clip has grabbed the attention of television host Mini Mathur. She shared the clip on her Twitter timeline and wrote, “Yes! This is what I needed to see this morning!! So much love to everyone who is trying to stay positive through 2020”.

Mathur’s post has been watched over 44,000 times and several people have commented on the viral clip, with one person saying, “Both, BROTHER AND SISTER are talented. GOD blessed them”.

Another person wrote, “Muze bahot bha gaya , bahoot khubsurat tha. Muze yeah bhai bhen ko milena hai. Gift dena hai. Koi mila seketa hai to mila do. Address do lock down ke baad milenge”.

