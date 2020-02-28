Watch: TikTok Video of 'Typical Indian' Mum Comforting Injured Pet Makes Internet Mushy

A mother's love knows no boundaries. This fact has been once again proved by a video on TikTok, which showed a Doberman getting bandaged and comforted by his mum.

The adorable video, which is going viral on social media shows the woman bandaging the front paw of her injured pet pooch, all the while cooing comforting words to him in a manner which is typically associated with Indian mums.

In the short clip, the lady, who can be seen sitting on the floor, in front of the sofa, is seen saying, "Syaana bachcha hai na tu (You are a smart boy)" as she gently wraps a bandage around his front paw.

She goes on to add, "Good boy hai mera, haina? Hai mera bachcha" (You're my good son, my child.")

As she comforts the injured Doberman, the pooch can be seen sitting meekly, watching his mum with large, scared eyes.

The video was first shared by TikTok user @kjot96, who revealed that it was shot in Canada's Bramption. He captioned the video "Sohna bacha mera Ace", while sharing the video, along with the hashtags #PunjabiMummy and #BramptonMom.

Since being posted, the clip has been liked almost fourteen thousand times with people wishing the Doberman, Ace, a speedy recovery.

While one person wrote, "Haha this was my mum as well after she said she didn't want any dog in the house." A second user posted, "What happened to the sohna bacha?"



