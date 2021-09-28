WATCH: TikToker Gives Engineers a 'Math Riddle', Leaves them Bewildered

A riddle need not necessarily be complicated to stump you or leave you scratching your head, at times the simple ones can completely bamboozle you. The ordinary-looking questions can sometimes puzzle even the most competent people who are expected to solve difficult riddles in just a couple of seconds. Something similar happened with a group of engineers who were flummoxed after a woman gave them a math riddle to solve. The Tik Tok video of the woman in no time went viral on social media and people are trying their best to solve it.

TikToker Karen Gendi gave her classmates an ‘equation’ to solve and allotted only three minutes. She handed them a paper with the equation written on it, which was two large ‘100’ numbers, on the top of one another with a line underneath. Now, she asked her classmates to turn the equation into two hundred by drawing just one line. Gendi stated that if they are able to solve it, they would get whatever they wanted.

In the clip, she was heard saying, “If you can turn this into two hundred with one line, I’ll give you whatever you want.” Her friends attempted to solve the riddle but failed miserably. After a minute, the three friends were clueless of how they should go about solving the riddle. Gendi was heard repeating her instruction which was that her friends are allowed to draw just one line. The three friends were completely bewildered for a while. But just when the stipulated time of three minutes was about to run out, one of them actually used his brains and managed to solve the riddle.

Want to know what he did?

He simply inserted a small line across the number ‘1’ of the first ‘100’. Why so? Because when he did that, the ‘100’ was no longer the number it turned to the word ‘too.’ Due to this, the whole equation became ‘too 100’.

The short clip has so far racked up over 40 million views and thousands of comments from TikTokers. The riddle is being widely shared on other social media platforms too.

